Contrasting of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

This is a contrast between La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 15.37 N/A -6.84 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7%

Risk and Volatility

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.2 beta. Competitively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 79.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has an average price target of $25.33, and a 151.79% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares and 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s stock price has smaller decline than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.