Contrasting of L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) and Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO)

As Communication Equipment companies, L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) and Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L3Harris Technologies Inc. 211 1.25 222.04M 7.27 28.55 Technical Communications Corporation 3 0.00 1.47M -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of L3Harris Technologies Inc. and Technical Communications Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L3Harris Technologies Inc. 104,993,379.99% 26.6% 9.2% Technical Communications Corporation 56,347,746.09% -51.5% -21.5%

Volatility & Risk

L3Harris Technologies Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.95 beta. Competitively, Technical Communications Corporation is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

L3Harris Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Technical Communications Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Technical Communications Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered L3Harris Technologies Inc. and Technical Communications Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score L3Harris Technologies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Technical Communications Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of L3Harris Technologies Inc. is $235.4, with potential upside of 12.67%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.7% of L3Harris Technologies Inc. shares and 2.6% of Technical Communications Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 21.08% of Technical Communications Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) L3Harris Technologies Inc. 4.87% 16.53% 15.55% 34.02% 38.04% 54.18% Technical Communications Corporation 6.14% -36.16% -36% -6.59% -34.36% -3.4%

For the past year L3Harris Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Technical Communications Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

L3Harris Technologies Inc. beats Technical Communications Corporation on 11 of the 12 factors.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and facsimile encryptors. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryptor, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk secure mobile IP-based phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Concord, Massachusetts.