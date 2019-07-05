Contrasting of L Brands Inc. (LB) and Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Both L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) and Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) are each other’s competitor in the Apparel Stores industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L Brands Inc. 26 0.56 N/A 2.30 9.75 Urban Outfitters Inc. 29 0.58 N/A 2.73 9.72

In table 1 we can see L Brands Inc. and Urban Outfitters Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Urban Outfitters Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to L Brands Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. L Brands Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Urban Outfitters Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) and Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L Brands Inc. 0.00% -60.2% 8.2% Urban Outfitters Inc. 0.00% 20.8% 13.9%

Volatility and Risk

L Brands Inc.’s current beta is 0.5 and it happens to be 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Urban Outfitters Inc. is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.56 beta.

Liquidity

L Brands Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Urban Outfitters Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Urban Outfitters Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than L Brands Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown L Brands Inc. and Urban Outfitters Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score L Brands Inc. 1 7 4 2.33 Urban Outfitters Inc. 0 5 6 2.55

$30.58 is L Brands Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 10.20%. Competitively the average target price of Urban Outfitters Inc. is $36.18, which is potential 53.57% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Urban Outfitters Inc. appears more favorable than L Brands Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.3% of L Brands Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.1% of Urban Outfitters Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of L Brands Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.8% of Urban Outfitters Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) L Brands Inc. -7.88% -10.98% -18.12% -38.47% -32.41% -12.5% Urban Outfitters Inc. -6.46% -15.89% -13.93% -34.45% -34.77% -20.15%

For the past year L Brands Inc. was less bearish than Urban Outfitters Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Urban Outfitters Inc. beats L Brands Inc.

L Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womenÂ’s intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: VictoriaÂ’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories. The company offers its products under the VictoriaÂ’s Secret, PINK, Bath & Body Works, La Senza, Henri Bendel, C.O. Bigelow, White Barn, and other brand names. L Brands, Inc. sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Greater China, which are primarily mall-based; through its Websites comprising VictoriasSecret.com, BathandBodyWorks.com, HenriBendel.com, and LaSenza.com; and through franchises, licenses, and wholesale partners. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 2,755 retail stores in the United States; 270 retail stores in Canada; 18 retail stores in the United Kingdom; and 31 retail stores in the Greater China area. It also operated 203 La Senza stores in 24 countries; 159 Bath & Body Works stores in 30 countries; 23 Victoria's Secret stores in 12 countries; 391 VictoriaÂ’s Secret Beauty and Accessories stores in 70 countries; and 5 PINK stores in 3 countries. The company was formerly known as Limited Brands, Inc. and changed its name to L Brands, Inc. in March 2013. L Brands, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The company retails womenÂ’s and menÂ’s fashion apparel, intimates, footwear, beauty and accessories, home goods, activewear, and electronics for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and assortment, including womenÂ’s casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, beauty, home furnishings, and various gifts and decorative items for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand. It also offers a collection of heirloom quality wedding gowns, bridesmaid frocks, party dresses, assorted jewelry, headpieces, footwear, lingerie, and decorations under the Bhldn brand; and lifestyle home and garden products, antiques, live plants, flowers, wellness products, and accessories under the Terrain brand, as well as operates food and beverage restaurant services. In addition, the company operates Free People retail stores that provide merchandise mix of casual womenÂ’s apparel, intimates, shoes, accessories, activewear, beauty and wellness products, home products, and gifts for women aged 25 to 30. It serves its customers directly through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs, and customer contact centers. As of August 15, 2017, the company operated 245 Urban Outfitters stores; 225 Anthropologie Group stores comprising Anthropologie, Bhldn, and Terrain brands in the United States, Canada, and Europe, as well as 130 Free People stores in the United States and Canada; and 12 food and beverage restaurants. It also engages in the wholesale business under the Free People brand that designs, develops, and markets young womenÂ’s contemporary casual apparel and shoes to approximately 1,900 specialty stores and select department stores worldwide. The company was founded in 1970 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.