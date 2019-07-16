Contrasting of KVH Industries Inc. (KVHI) and Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

We are comparing KVH Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) and Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KVH Industries Inc. 10 1.11 N/A -0.61 0.00 Extreme Networks Inc. 7 0.78 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for KVH Industries Inc. and Extreme Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KVH Industries Inc. 0.00% -10.5% -5.3% Extreme Networks Inc. 0.00% -52.5% -8.2%

Risk & Volatility

KVH Industries Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.76 beta. In other hand, Extreme Networks Inc. has beta of 1.4 which is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KVH Industries Inc. are 1.2 and 0.8. Competitively, Extreme Networks Inc. has 1.2 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for KVH Industries Inc. and Extreme Networks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KVH Industries Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Extreme Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

KVH Industries Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 22.87% and an $13 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.1% of KVH Industries Inc. shares and 81.3% of Extreme Networks Inc. shares. KVH Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Extreme Networks Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KVH Industries Inc. 3.43% -1.19% -13.54% -11.47% -11.07% -3.21% Extreme Networks Inc. -3.42% -18.72% -17.2% -5.48% -23.62% 1.8%

For the past year KVH Industries Inc. had bearish trend while Extreme Networks Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors KVH Industries Inc. beats Extreme Networks Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. It offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services. The company also offers airtime plans that enable customers to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, news content, and radio content services. In addition, it provides navigation, guidance, and stabilization products for the commercial and defense markets, including precision fiber optic gyro-based systems that enable platform and optical stabilization, navigation, pointing, and guidance; tactical navigation systems for tactical trucks and light armored vehicles; and commercial products, such as navigation and positioning systems for various applications consisting of precision mapping, dynamic surveying, autonomous vehicles, train location control and track geometry measurement systems, industrial robotics, and optical stabilization applications. Further, the company offers content, maritime news, sporting content, and television programming delivery services; movie distribution services; maritime e-learning content and related services; and services and support for the mini-VSAT Broadband solution. KVH Industries, Inc. sells its mobile communications products through independent retailers, chain stores, and distributors; and navigation products directly to the United States and foreign governments, and government contractors, as well as through authorized independent sales representatives. The company also sells and leases its products directly to end users. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks. The company also provides ExtremeControl, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyzes, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, it offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers advanced visibility and control over users and applications. The company sells and markets its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations. It serves enterprises and organizations in education, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, and logistics, as well as government agencies. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.