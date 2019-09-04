Contrasting of Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 94 2.32 N/A -3.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kura Oncology Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.5 beta indicates that Kura Oncology Inc. is 150.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation’s 4.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. is 13.8 while its Current Ratio is 13.8. Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Kura Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Kura Oncology Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

On the other hand, United Therapeutics Corporation’s potential upside is 68.86% and its average price target is $136.83.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares and 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. has 36.18% stronger performance while United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats Kura Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.