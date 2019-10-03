Contrasting of Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 16 -0.70 34.07M -1.63 0.00 Repligen Corporation 86 3.16 47.02M 0.46 204.75

Table 1 demonstrates Kura Oncology Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 210,829,207.92% -40% -35.5% Repligen Corporation 54,776,328.05% 3.5% 2.8%

Risk & Volatility

Kura Oncology Inc.’s 2.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 150.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Repligen Corporation has a 1.07 beta which is 7.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. Its competitor Repligen Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Kura Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Kura Oncology Inc. and Repligen Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Kura Oncology Inc. is $22, with potential upside of 44.64%. On the other hand, Repligen Corporation’s potential upside is 48.97% and its consensus price target is $110. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Repligen Corporation seems more appealing than Kura Oncology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares and 90.6% of Repligen Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Repligen Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. was less bullish than Repligen Corporation.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats Kura Oncology Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.