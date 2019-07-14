Contrasting of Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 16 35.96 N/A -3.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kura Oncology Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.65 beta indicates that Kura Oncology Inc. is 165.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Coherus BioSciences Inc. is 259.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.59 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. is 13.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.8. The Current Ratio of rival Coherus BioSciences Inc. is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. Kura Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kura Oncology Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Coherus BioSciences Inc. is $27, which is potential 40.41% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kura Oncology Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.8% and 99.1% respectively. Insiders owned 11.6% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 6.64% 15.6% 20.46% 70.96% 2.63% 89.94%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.