Contrasting of Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Both Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 13 30.01 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kura Oncology Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kura Oncology Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Risk & Volatility

Kura Oncology Inc. has a beta of 2.65 and its 165.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s 79.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. is 13.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.8. The Current Ratio of rival Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.2. Kura Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kura Oncology Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 56.49% and its consensus price target is $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 11.6% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -4.35% -7.39% 12.06% 18.41% -11.94% 30.9%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. was less bullish than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Kura Oncology Inc. beats Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.