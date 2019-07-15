Contrasting of Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.67 N/A -0.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Kura Oncology Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -14.8%

Liquidity

Kura Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.8 and a Quick Ratio of 13.8. Competitively, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.7 and has 11.7 Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% are Kura Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.94% 7.33% -69.25% -46.97% -72% -38.24%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kura Oncology Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.