Contrasting of Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

Since Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 highlights Krystal Biotech Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Krystal Biotech Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Krystal Biotech Inc. has a consensus target price of $53.5, and a 9.23% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. has 131.04% stronger performance while Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has -20% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.