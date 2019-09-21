Contrasting of Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 25 28.31 N/A -4.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Krystal Biotech Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Liquidity

Krystal Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 33.3 and 33.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Insmed Incorporated are 4.8 and 4.7 respectively. Krystal Biotech Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Krystal Biotech Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00

Krystal Biotech Inc. has a 9.23% upside potential and a consensus price target of $53.5. Competitively Insmed Incorporated has a consensus price target of $36.5, with potential upside of 86.41%. Based on the results shown earlier, Insmed Incorporated is looking more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Krystal Biotech Inc. and Insmed Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.1% and 94.4%. About 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. was more bullish than Insmed Incorporated.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Insmed Incorporated on 6 of the 8 factors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.