Contrasting of Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

We will be comparing the differences between Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 44 0.00 8.65M -1.04 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -9.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Krystal Biotech Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Krystal Biotech Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 19,798,580.91% -16% -15.5% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. is 33.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 33.3. The Current Ratio of rival Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Krystal Biotech Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Krystal Biotech Inc.’s average target price is $55.67, while its potential upside is 60.34%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares. Comparatively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has 6.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. has 131.04% stronger performance while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has -70.49% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.