Contrasting of Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 13 51.47 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Krystal Biotech Inc. and Epizyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Krystal Biotech Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Liquidity

Krystal Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 33.3 and 33.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Epizyme Inc. are 12.5 and 12.5 respectively. Krystal Biotech Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Epizyme Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Krystal Biotech Inc. and Epizyme Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Krystal Biotech Inc.’s average target price is $53.5, while its potential upside is 30.11%. Competitively Epizyme Inc. has an average target price of $20.17, with potential upside of 51.88%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Epizyme Inc. is looking more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Krystal Biotech Inc. and Epizyme Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.1% and 94.5%. Insiders owned roughly 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Epizyme Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. was more bullish than Epizyme Inc.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Epizyme Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.