Contrasting of Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 35 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 13.15 N/A -0.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Krystal Biotech Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Liquidity

33.3 and 33.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. Its rival Codexis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Krystal Biotech Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Krystal Biotech Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Krystal Biotech Inc. has a 25.23% upside potential and a consensus price target of $53.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.2% of Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.9% of Codexis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Codexis Inc.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Codexis Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.