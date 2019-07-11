Contrasting of Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

This is a contrast between Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 12.35 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Krystal Biotech Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. are 33.3 and 33.3 respectively. Its competitor ChemoCentryx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Krystal Biotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Krystal Biotech Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Krystal Biotech Inc. has an average price target of $48, and a 8.30% upside potential. Meanwhile, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s consensus price target is $22.25, while its potential upside is 151.13%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that ChemoCentryx Inc. seems more appealing than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Krystal Biotech Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.4% and 52.8% respectively. About 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. 8.63% 14.16% 56.25% 56.67% 246.53% 68.43% ChemoCentryx Inc. 1.23% -5.36% 15.42% 22.89% 11.16% 13.2%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors ChemoCentryx Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.