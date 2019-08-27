Contrasting of Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. are 33.3 and 33.3. Competitively, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has 3 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Krystal Biotech Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Krystal Biotech Inc. has a 22.45% upside potential and a consensus target price of $53.5. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 consensus target price and a 418.85% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares and 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.