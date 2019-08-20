Contrasting of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy Ltd. 6 2.05 N/A -0.26 0.00 Marathon Oil Corporation 15 1.89 N/A 1.09 12.86

In table 1 we can see Kosmos Energy Ltd. and Marathon Oil Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kosmos Energy Ltd. and Marathon Oil Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.00% -11.1% -2.4% Marathon Oil Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 4.2%

Risk and Volatility

Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s current beta is 1.97 and it happens to be 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Marathon Oil Corporation’s 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.25 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kosmos Energy Ltd. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Marathon Oil Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Marathon Oil Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kosmos Energy Ltd. and Marathon Oil Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Marathon Oil Corporation 0 2 6 2.75

The average price target of Kosmos Energy Ltd. is $9.83, with potential upside of 54.80%. Meanwhile, Marathon Oil Corporation’s average price target is $19.88, while its potential upside is 54.35%. The results provided earlier shows that Kosmos Energy Ltd. appears more favorable than Marathon Oil Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.6% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.8% of Marathon Oil Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2% of Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kosmos Energy Ltd. 4.34% -6.24% -9.35% 17.15% -21.85% 47.67% Marathon Oil Corporation 0.72% -1.26% -14.88% -12.17% -33.35% -1.88%

For the past year Kosmos Energy Ltd. had bullish trend while Marathon Oil Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Marathon Oil Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.