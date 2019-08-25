Contrasting of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) and Its Competitors

As Independent Oil & Gas company, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.6% of Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Kosmos Energy Ltd. has 2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Kosmos Energy Ltd. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.00% -11.10% -2.40% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Kosmos Energy Ltd. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy Ltd. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Kosmos Energy Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.00 2.91 2.68

With average price target of $9.83, Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a potential upside of 67.18%. The potential upside of the rivals is 87.02%. Based on the results given earlier, Kosmos Energy Ltd. is looking more favorable than its competitors, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kosmos Energy Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kosmos Energy Ltd. 4.34% -6.24% -9.35% 17.15% -21.85% 47.67% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Kosmos Energy Ltd. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Volatility & Risk

Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a beta of 1.97 and its 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s competitors are 46.71% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.