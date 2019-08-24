Contrasting of Korn Ferry (KFY) and HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

As Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies, Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) and HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korn Ferry 44 1.08 N/A 1.82 21.58 HeadHunter Group PLC 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Korn Ferry and HeadHunter Group PLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Korn Ferry and HeadHunter Group PLC.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korn Ferry 0.00% 8.5% 4.6% HeadHunter Group PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Korn Ferry. Its rival HeadHunter Group PLC’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Korn Ferry has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than HeadHunter Group PLC.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Korn Ferry and HeadHunter Group PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Korn Ferry 0 0 1 3.00 HeadHunter Group PLC 0 0 1 3.00

Korn Ferry has an average price target of $58, and a 56.71% upside potential. Meanwhile, HeadHunter Group PLC’s consensus price target is $23.7, while its potential upside is 32.40%. The data provided earlier shows that Korn Ferry appears more favorable than HeadHunter Group PLC, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.4% of Korn Ferry shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.1% of HeadHunter Group PLC are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Korn Ferry’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 22.51% of HeadHunter Group PLC shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Korn Ferry -3.44% -0.38% -15.24% -13.25% -39.75% -0.66% HeadHunter Group PLC -1.2% 10.72% 0% 0% 0% 15.43%

For the past year Korn Ferry had bearish trend while HeadHunter Group PLC had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Korn Ferry beats HeadHunter Group PLC.

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive recruitment services that are used to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit industries. It also offers talent strategy, succession management, and leadership development, as well as rewards, motivation, and engagement solutions to assist clients with their ongoing assessment, compensation, and leadership development efforts. In addition, the company provides various talent acquisition solutions, including recruitment process outsourcing, project recruitment, professional search, talent consulting and employer branding, and individual professional search and consulting services. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. Korn/Ferry International was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.