Contrasting of Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) and Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A)

Both Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) and Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) are each other’s competitor in the Electric Utilities industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korea Electric Power Corporation 13 0.00 N/A -1.20 0.00 Clearway Energy Inc. 15 3.27 N/A 0.06 306.61

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Korea Electric Power Corporation and Clearway Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korea Electric Power Corporation 0.00% -2.6% -1% Clearway Energy Inc. 0.00% 0.6% 0.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.3 shows that Korea Electric Power Corporation is 70.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Clearway Energy Inc. has beta of 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Korea Electric Power Corporation are 0.9 and 0.6. Competitively, Clearway Energy Inc. has 0.3 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Korea Electric Power Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clearway Energy Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Korea Electric Power Corporation and Clearway Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.1% and 84.8%. Korea Electric Power Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 51.1%. Competitively, 0.2% are Clearway Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Korea Electric Power Corporation 3.62% 6.83% -3.38% -20.69% -19.82% -20.47% Clearway Energy Inc. -1.72% 6.12% 12.44% 19.15% -5.56% 1.48%

For the past year Korea Electric Power Corporation had bearish trend while Clearway Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Clearway Energy Inc. beats Korea Electric Power Corporation.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass sources. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a total of 655 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 79,217 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 33,630 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 830 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 305,418 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system consisted of 112,751 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,122,344 units of support with a total line length of 474,099 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It is also involved in providing plant maintenance and engineering services, and information services; selling nuclear fuel; communication line leasing; nuclear export technology and overseas resource development; and developing uranium mine. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.