Contrasting of Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR)

Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR) are two firms in the Electric Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korea Electric Power Corporation 13 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 9 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Korea Electric Power Corporation and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korea Electric Power Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.7% Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Korea Electric Power Corporation and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras are owned by institutional investors at 4.1% and 0.68% respectively. Insiders owned 51.1% of Korea Electric Power Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Korea Electric Power Corporation -6.41% -14.12% -27% -10.98% -35.96% -25.76% Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras -7.7% -4.58% -19.12% 25.96% 55.1% 24.57%

For the past year Korea Electric Power Corporation had bearish trend while Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras had bullish trend.

Summary

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras beats on 4 of the 6 factors Korea Electric Power Corporation.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass sources. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a total of 655 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 79,217 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 33,630 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 830 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 305,418 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system consisted of 112,751 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,122,344 units of support with a total line length of 474,099 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It is also involved in providing plant maintenance and engineering services, and information services; selling nuclear fuel; communication line leasing; nuclear export technology and overseas resource development; and developing uranium mine. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated 47 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 40,870 Megawatts (MW); 114 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,991.74 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW. The company also operates 70,148 kilometers of transmission lines and 7 power distributors that serve approximately 7 million consumers. Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. Â– EletrobrÃ¡s was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.