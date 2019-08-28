Contrasting of Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) and Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

We will be contrasting the differences between Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) and Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Chemicals industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koppers Holdings Inc. 27 0.30 N/A 1.01 26.95 Albemarle Corporation 75 1.84 N/A 6.23 11.71

In table 1 we can see Koppers Holdings Inc. and Albemarle Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Albemarle Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Koppers Holdings Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Koppers Holdings Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Albemarle Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koppers Holdings Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 1.1% Albemarle Corporation 0.00% 19.2% 9.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.08 shows that Koppers Holdings Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Albemarle Corporation has a 1.6 beta and it is 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Koppers Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Albemarle Corporation which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Koppers Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Albemarle Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Koppers Holdings Inc. and Albemarle Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Koppers Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Albemarle Corporation 1 2 5 2.63

The upside potential is 30.82% for Koppers Holdings Inc. with consensus target price of $34. Competitively Albemarle Corporation has an average target price of $92.25, with potential upside of 55.51%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Albemarle Corporation is looking more favorable than Koppers Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.3% of Koppers Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.7% of Albemarle Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% are Koppers Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Albemarle Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Koppers Holdings Inc. -0.4% -9.09% 1.26% 18.08% -25.21% 60.21% Albemarle Corporation -3.4% 3.74% -1.5% -9.04% -21.06% -5.33%

For the past year Koppers Holdings Inc. has 60.21% stronger performance while Albemarle Corporation has -5.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Albemarle Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors Koppers Holdings Inc.

Koppers Holdings Inc. provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings. It also provides rail joint bars to join rails together for railroads; transmission and distribution poles for electric and telephone utilities; and pilings. This segment also provides railroad services, such as engineering, design, repair, and inspection services for railroad bridges. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and markets water-based wood preservatives and wood specialty additives, including micronized copper quaternary and micronized copper azole, micronized pigments, alkaline copper quaternary, amine copper azole, and chromated copper arsenate for decking, fencing, utility poles, construction lumber and timbers, and vineyard stakes. The CMC segment manufactures creosote for use in the treatment of wood or as a feedstock in the production of carbon black; carbon pitch, a raw material used in the production of aluminum and steel; naphthalene for use as a feedstock in the production of phthalic anhydride and as a surfactant in the production of concrete; phthalic anhydride for the production of plasticizers, polyester resins, and alkyd paints; and carbon black feedstock for use in the production of carbon black. The company serves the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Koppers Holdings Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents for applications in lithium batteries, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles and plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets; cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications. It also manufactures cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications, including airbag igniters; and performance catalyst solutions, such as polymer catalysts, curatives, organometallics, and electronic materials for polyolefin polymers, packaging, non-packaging, films, injection molding, alpha-olefins, electronic materials, solar cells, polyurethanes, epoxies, and other engineered resins markets. In addition, the company offers bromine and bromine-based solutions for fire safety, chemical synthesis, mercury control, water purification, beef and poultry processing, and various other industrial applications, as well as for the oil and gas well drilling, and completion fluids applications. Further, Albemarle Corporation provides clean fuels technologies, which is primarily composed of hydroprocessing catalysts; and heavy oil upgrading, which is primarily composed of fluidized catalytic cracking catalysts and additives for application in the refining industry. It serves petroleum refining, consumer electronics, energy storage, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, food safety, and custom chemistry services markets. Albemarle Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.