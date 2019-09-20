Contrasting of Kopin Corporation (KOPN) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Semiconductor – Broad Line companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42% of Kopin Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.33% of all Semiconductor – Broad Line’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Kopin Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.48% of all Semiconductor – Broad Line companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Kopin Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin Corporation 0.00% -75.40% -61.30% Industry Average 1.47% 27.25% 8.43%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Kopin Corporation and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin Corporation N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 105.90M 7.21B 260.76

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Kopin Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 2.45 3.67 2.58

The peers have a potential upside of 46.29%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kopin Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kopin Corporation 8.41% 1.75% -4.92% -10.77% -61.33% 16.12% Industry Average 3.47% 5.54% 21.41% 19.79% 30.02% 34.84%

For the past year Kopin Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kopin Corporation are 3.7 and 3.4. Competitively, Kopin Corporation’s peers have 3.44 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kopin Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kopin Corporation’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Kopin Corporation is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.42. Competitively, Kopin Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 1.44 which is 44.25% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Kopin Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Kopin Corporation’s competitors beat Kopin Corporation.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells wearable technologies and display products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The companyÂ’s Kopin Wearable technology includes component technologies, which can be integrated to create products and proprietary headset systems, which use voice as the primary user interface and through the use of wireless technologies can contact other users, devices, or information from the cloud. It provides components, including high density color or monochrome miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as offers headset systems. The companyÂ’s display products are used in military, consumer, electronic, and industrial products, such as thermal weapon sights, digital cameras, virtual and augmented reality gaming, training and simulation products, and metrology tools. It sells its components directly, as well as through distributors to original equipment manufacturers; and military display products directly to prime contractors of the United States government or to foreign companies. Kopin Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.