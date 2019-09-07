Contrasting of Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) and Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Both Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) and Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE:OXM) are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kontoor Brands Inc. 31 0.74 N/A 3.59 8.17 Oxford Industries Inc. 74 1.12 N/A 4.00 18.31

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Oxford Industries Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Kontoor Brands Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Kontoor Brands Inc. is presently more affordable than Oxford Industries Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) and Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE:OXM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kontoor Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Industries Inc. 0.00% 14.2% 8.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kontoor Brands Inc. are 2.8 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Oxford Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Kontoor Brands Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Oxford Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kontoor Brands Inc. and Oxford Industries Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kontoor Brands Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Oxford Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kontoor Brands Inc.’s downside potential is -22.16% at a $28 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kontoor Brands Inc. and Oxford Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 56.6% and 95.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Kontoor Brands Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Oxford Industries Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kontoor Brands Inc. -7.01% 0% 0% 0% 0% -27.58% Oxford Industries Inc. 2.45% -0.67% -10.27% -5.27% -19.91% 3.03%

For the past year Kontoor Brands Inc. had bearish trend while Oxford Industries Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Oxford Industries Inc. beats Kontoor Brands Inc.

Oxford Industries, Inc., an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned brands, and licensed and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand. It also provides branded and private label men's apparel, including tailored clothing, casual pants, and sportswear, as well as apparel under licensed brands, such as the Kenneth Cole, Dockers, Geoffrey Beene, Nick Graham, and Andrew Fezza. In addition, the company licenses Tommy Bahama names for various products, such as men's and women's headwear, watches, outerwear, belts, leather goods, gifts, footwear, handbags, mattresses and box springs, men's socks, luggage, bedding and bath linens, sleepwear, rugs, table top accessories, shampoos, soaps, bath amenities, fragrances, and fabrics, as well as indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products. Oxford Industries, Inc. offers its products through its retail stores and e-commerce sites, department stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, specialty stores, specialty catalogs, and Internet retailers. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 168 Tommy Bahama stores, including 111 full-price retail stores, 17 retail-restaurant locations, and 40 outlet stores. Oxford Industries, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.