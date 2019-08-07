Contrasting of Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) and Its Peers

As Textile – Apparel Clothing company, Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kontoor Brands Inc. has 56.6% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 62.64% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Kontoor Brands Inc. has 0.4% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.37% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Kontoor Brands Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kontoor Brands Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 1.43% 18.53% 8.19%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Kontoor Brands Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kontoor Brands Inc. N/A 30 8.17 Industry Average 57.37M 4.01B 88.49

Kontoor Brands Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Kontoor Brands Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kontoor Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.56 3.30 2.59

The potential upside of the rivals is 96.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kontoor Brands Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kontoor Brands Inc. -7.01% 0% 0% 0% 0% -27.58% Industry Average 4.44% 10.12% 17.85% 24.40% 23.34% 30.53%

For the past year Kontoor Brands Inc. has -27.58% weaker performance while Kontoor Brands Inc.’s competitors have 30.53% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kontoor Brands Inc. are 2.8 and 2. Competitively, Kontoor Brands Inc.’s rivals have 2.52 and 1.46 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kontoor Brands Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kontoor Brands Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Kontoor Brands Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Kontoor Brands Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Kontoor Brands Inc.