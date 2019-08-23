Contrasting of Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) and Delta Apparel Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

This is a contrast between Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) and Delta Apparel Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Textile – Apparel Clothing and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kontoor Brands Inc. 30 0.67 N/A 3.59 8.17 Delta Apparel Inc. 23 0.37 N/A 0.98 19.47

Demonstrates Kontoor Brands Inc. and Delta Apparel Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Delta Apparel Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Kontoor Brands Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Kontoor Brands Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delta Apparel Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kontoor Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Delta Apparel Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kontoor Brands Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Delta Apparel Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kontoor Brands Inc. and Delta Apparel Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kontoor Brands Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Delta Apparel Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kontoor Brands Inc. has a -11.73% downside potential and a consensus target price of $28.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kontoor Brands Inc. and Delta Apparel Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 56.6% and 67%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Kontoor Brands Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.4% of Delta Apparel Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kontoor Brands Inc. -7.01% 0% 0% 0% 0% -27.58% Delta Apparel Inc. -1.91% -18.25% -21.29% -19.76% 13.54% 10.5%

For the past year Kontoor Brands Inc. had bearish trend while Delta Apparel Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Kontoor Brands Inc. beats Delta Apparel Inc.