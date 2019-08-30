Contrasting of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) and Its Rivals

As Electronic Equipment company, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Koninklijke Philips N.V. has 4.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 38.29% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Koninklijke Philips N.V. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 13.81% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have Koninklijke Philips N.V. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Koninklijke Philips N.V.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|31.14%
|20.21%
|6.17%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Koninklijke Philips N.V. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Koninklijke Philips N.V.
|N/A
|42
|26.98
|Industry Average
|1.40B
|4.48B
|53.21
Koninklijke Philips N.V. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Koninklijke Philips N.V. is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Koninklijke Philips N.V. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Koninklijke Philips N.V.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|5.50
|4.80
|2.83
The competitors have a potential upside of 121.96%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Koninklijke Philips N.V. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Koninklijke Philips N.V.
|-0.15%
|6.2%
|10.51%
|22.42%
|6.85%
|33.27%
|Industry Average
|2.29%
|5.09%
|6.83%
|24.75%
|17.92%
|24.70%
For the past year Koninklijke Philips N.V. was more bullish than its competitors.
Liquidity
Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s competitors Current Ratio is 5.75 and has 4.69 Quick Ratio. Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Risk and Volatility
Koninklijke Philips N.V. is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.25. Competitively, Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s competitors are 13.91% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.14 beta.
Dividends
Koninklijke Philips N.V. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s peers beat Koninklijke Philips N.V. on 6 of the 6 factors.
