Contrasting of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) and Its Rivals

As Electronic Equipment company, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Koninklijke Philips N.V. has 4.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 38.29% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Koninklijke Philips N.V. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 13.81% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Koninklijke Philips N.V. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Philips N.V. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 31.14% 20.21% 6.17%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Koninklijke Philips N.V. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Philips N.V. N/A 42 26.98 Industry Average 1.40B 4.48B 53.21

Koninklijke Philips N.V. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Koninklijke Philips N.V. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Koninklijke Philips N.V. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Philips N.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 5.50 4.80 2.83

The competitors have a potential upside of 121.96%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Koninklijke Philips N.V. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Koninklijke Philips N.V. -0.15% 6.2% 10.51% 22.42% 6.85% 33.27% Industry Average 2.29% 5.09% 6.83% 24.75% 17.92% 24.70%

For the past year Koninklijke Philips N.V. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s competitors Current Ratio is 5.75 and has 4.69 Quick Ratio. Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Risk and Volatility

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.25. Competitively, Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s competitors are 13.91% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Dividends

Koninklijke Philips N.V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s peers beat Koninklijke Philips N.V. on 6 of the 6 factors.