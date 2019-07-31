Contrasting of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

We are contrasting Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -608.9% -267.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kodiak Sciences Inc. is 18.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.7. The Current Ratio of rival VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kodiak Sciences Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 75.92% for Kodiak Sciences Inc. with consensus target price of $22.5. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus target price and a 4,682.61% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 48.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. 3.76% 10.6% 11.88% -10.65% 0% 8.73% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 25.15% -41.25% -60.37% -66.51% -35.6% -55.35%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 8.73% stronger performance while VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has -55.35% weaker performance.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.