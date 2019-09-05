Contrasting of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 7 35.42 N/A -2.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kodiak Sciences Inc. is 17.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.4. The Current Ratio of rival Synlogic Inc. is 11.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.5. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Synlogic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively Synlogic Inc. has a consensus target price of $2, with potential downside of -22.48%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares and 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% are Synlogic Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 73.38% stronger performance while Synlogic Inc. has -19.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats Synlogic Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.