Contrasting of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

This is a contrast between Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 9.25 N/A -1.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

18.7 and 18.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kodiak Sciences Inc. Its rival Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 70.07% and an $22.5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $10.4, while its potential upside is 246.67%. Based on the results shown earlier, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Kodiak Sciences Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.3% and 44.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. 3.76% 10.6% 11.88% -10.65% 0% 8.73% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.51% -12.53% -25.43% -34.03% -26.22% -12.75%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 8.73% stronger performance while Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -12.75% weaker performance.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.