Contrasting of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Geron Corporation 1 299.06 N/A -0.16 0.00

Demonstrates Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Geron Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kodiak Sciences Inc. are 18.7 and 18.7. Competitively, Geron Corporation has 24.9 and 24.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Geron Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 60.71% upside potential and a consensus target price of $22.5. Competitively Geron Corporation has a consensus target price of $3.5, with potential upside of 161.19%. The results provided earlier shows that Geron Corporation appears more favorable than Kodiak Sciences Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 48.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.5% of Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.48% are Geron Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. 3.76% 10.6% 11.88% -10.65% 0% 8.73% Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. was less bullish than Geron Corporation.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Kodiak Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.