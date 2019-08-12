Contrasting of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Both Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kodiak Sciences Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Kodiak Sciences Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kodiak Sciences Inc. is 17.4 while its Current Ratio is 17.4. Meanwhile, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 94.47% for Kodiak Sciences Inc. with average target price of $22.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kodiak Sciences Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.3% and 57.1% respectively. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 9% are BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. was more bullish than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.