Contrasting of Knowles Corporation (KN) and Its Peers

As Communication Equipment company, Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Knowles Corporation has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 54.76% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.4% of Knowles Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.00% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Knowles Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knowles Corporation 0.00% 5.80% 4.30% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Knowles Corporation and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Knowles Corporation N/A 18 39.06 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Knowles Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Knowles Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Knowles Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Knowles Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.47 2.29 2.70

The potential upside of the rivals is 72.78%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Knowles Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Knowles Corporation 11.87% 10.84% 9.7% 33.27% 16.49% 52.89% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Knowles Corporation was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Knowles Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Knowles Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.45 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. Knowles Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Knowles Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Knowles Corporation is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.28. Competitively, Knowles Corporation’s peers are 4.56% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Dividends

Knowles Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Knowles Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, smart microphones, software, ultrasonic sensors, and acoustic processors. The Specialty Components segment designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications; and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. This segment also provides transducer products used primarily in hearing aid applications in the commercial audiology markets; oscillator products primarily for the telecom infrastructure market; and capacitor products used in various applications, such as radio, radar, satellite, power supplies, transceivers, and medical implants for the defense, aerospace, telecommunication, and life sciences markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers; and to its contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.