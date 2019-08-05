Contrasting of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) and Its Peers

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) is a company in the Shipping industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

KNOT Offshore Partners LP has 37.3% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 38.35% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand KNOT Offshore Partners LP has 26.48% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 29.40% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has KNOT Offshore Partners LP and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KNOT Offshore Partners LP 0.00% 8.80% 3.00% Industry Average 5.54% 5.93% 2.15%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting KNOT Offshore Partners LP and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio KNOT Offshore Partners LP N/A 19 11.41 Industry Average 25.22M 455.00M 23.53

KNOT Offshore Partners LP has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners LP and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KNOT Offshore Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.36 1.43 2.61

The peers have a potential upside of 50.69%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of KNOT Offshore Partners LP and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KNOT Offshore Partners LP -3.48% 1.68% 0.88% 1.04% -13.3% 8.31% Industry Average 1.88% 9.01% 9.18% 23.03% 19.97% 28.67%

For the past year KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KNOT Offshore Partners LP are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s peers have 1.25 and 1.07 for Current and Quick Ratio. KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KNOT Offshore Partners LP.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.57 shows that KNOT Offshore Partners LP is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s peers have beta of 1.28 which is 28.28% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

KNOT Offshore Partners LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s competitors beat KNOT Offshore Partners LP.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides crude oil loading, transportation, and storage services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of June 30, 2017, it had a fleet of 13 shuttle tankers. KNOT Offshore Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.