Contrasting of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) and Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Since KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) and Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 25 0.91 N/A 0.59 44.01 Dawson Geophysical Company 3 0.37 N/A -1.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. and Dawson Geophysical Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) and Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 3% Dawson Geophysical Company 0.00% -13.4% -10.8%

Liquidity

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.6 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dawson Geophysical Company are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dawson Geophysical Company.

Analyst Recommendations

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. and Dawson Geophysical Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dawson Geophysical Company 0 0 0 0.00

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. has a 55.27% upside potential and an average target price of $32.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.3% of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.2% of Dawson Geophysical Company are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Dawson Geophysical Company has 3.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. -1.52% -10.7% -7.74% -12.86% 0% 10.36% Dawson Geophysical Company -1.27% -21.02% -39.79% -56.85% -69.02% -31.07%

For the past year KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Dawson Geophysical Company had bearish trend.

Summary

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. beats Dawson Geophysical Company on 9 of the 9 factors.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It serves oil and gas companies, and project management firms. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the continental United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. It operates seismic crews that supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas. The company also serves the potash mining industry. As of December 31, 2016, it operated seven seismic crews, consisting of three crews in the United States and four crews in Canada. Dawson Geophysical Company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas with three additional offices in Denison, Houston, and Plano, Texas, as well as two additional offices in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Denver, Colorado.