Contrasting of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRAP)

As REIT – Retail businesses, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRAP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. 20 9.57 N/A 1.55 13.06 Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 25 0.94 N/A 37.10 0.68

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is presently more expensive than Brookfield Property REIT Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96% and 30.35%. 0.7% are KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. 0.15% 0% -0.44% -1.65% -0.73% 6.01% Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 0.38% -0.1% 2.63% 1.84% 0% 13.9%

For the past year KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

Summary

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. beats KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.