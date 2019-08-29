Contrasting of Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

This is a contrast between Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 13.72 N/A -0.37 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 62.13 N/A -0.52 0.00

Demonstrates Kitov Pharma Ltd and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Kitov Pharma Ltd and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Kitov Pharma Ltd and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s potential upside is 125.23% and its average price target is $2.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares and 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd has weaker performance than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Kitov Pharma Ltd on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.