Contrasting of Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 0.00 14.73M -0.37 0.00 ObsEva SA 9 0.00 11.97M -1.97 0.00

Demonstrates Kitov Pharma Ltd and ObsEva SA earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 1,853,529,633.82% 0% 0% ObsEva SA 129,685,807.15% -53.9% -48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares and 70.4% of ObsEva SA shares. Competitively, ObsEva SA has 14.47% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd had bullish trend while ObsEva SA had bearish trend.

Summary

Kitov Pharma Ltd beats on 7 of the 9 factors ObsEva SA.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.