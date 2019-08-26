Contrasting of Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Both Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 14.63 N/A -0.37 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kitov Pharma Ltd and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kitov Pharma Ltd and Kazia Therapeutics Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.28% and 3.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd’s stock price has bigger growth than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Kitov Pharma Ltd beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.