Contrasting of Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

This is a contrast between Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|1
|14.21
|N/A
|-0.37
|0.00
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.92%
|-9.65%
|-18.3%
|-31.91%
|-55.78%
|29.98%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd’s stock price has bigger growth than Forward Pharma A/S.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Kitov Pharma Ltd beats Forward Pharma A/S.
Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
