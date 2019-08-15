Contrasting of Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

This is a contrast between Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 14.21 N/A -0.37 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd’s stock price has bigger growth than Forward Pharma A/S.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Kitov Pharma Ltd beats Forward Pharma A/S.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.