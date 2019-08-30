Contrasting of Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 16.98 N/A -0.37 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 3 0.29 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kitov Pharma Ltd and Advaxis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kitov Pharma Ltd and Advaxis Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Kitov Pharma Ltd and Advaxis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Advaxis Inc. is $0.4, which is potential 12.68% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kitov Pharma Ltd and Advaxis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.28% and 39.2% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd has 29.98% stronger performance while Advaxis Inc. has -80.32% weaker performance.

Summary

Kitov Pharma Ltd beats Advaxis Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.