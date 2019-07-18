Contrasting of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) and International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) and International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM), both competing one another are Gold companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. 34 9.47 N/A 1.58 21.32 International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. and International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. 0.00% -6.3% -6.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.83% of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. shares and 25.8% of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. shares. About 10.29% of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.9% of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. 0.36% 6.01% 3.54% 77.82% 75.87% 29.09% International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. -3.75% -3.14% -23.13% 11.33% -29.85% -11.07%

For the past year Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has 29.09% stronger performance while International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has -11.07% weaker performance.

Summary

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. beats International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates five underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria and the Cosmo Mine in Northern Territory, Australia, as well as four milling facilities in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.