Contrasting of Kirby Corporation (KEX) and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Shipping. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirby Corporation 77 1.57 N/A 1.50 52.10 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 9 0.97 N/A 0.36 27.02

Demonstrates Kirby Corporation and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Kirby Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Kirby Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Genco Shipping & Trading Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirby Corporation 0.00% 2.4% 1.3% Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0.00% 1.4% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Kirby Corporation’s 1 beta indicates that its volatility is 0.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited on the other hand, has 0.99 beta which makes it 1.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kirby Corporation is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kirby Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Kirby Corporation and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirby Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0 1 3 2.75

Kirby Corporation has a consensus price target of $96, and a 27.54% upside potential. On the other hand, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s potential upside is 96.38% and its consensus price target is $17.38. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is looking more favorable than Kirby Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kirby Corporation and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.5% and 85.7%. About 0.9% of Kirby Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kirby Corporation 0.76% -0.56% 0.26% 9.81% -4.85% 16.33% Genco Shipping & Trading Limited -6.05% 10.57% -6.87% 28.1% -33.75% 21.93%

For the past year Kirby Corporation has weaker performance than Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

Summary

Kirby Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors Genco Shipping & Trading Limited.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. The companyÂ’s Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. This segment transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barges. This segment also operates offshore dry-bulk barge and tugboat units that are engaged in the offshore transportation of dry-bulk cargoes in the United States coastal trade. As of February 22, 2017, this segment owned or operated 876 inland tank barges with 17.9 million barrels of capacity, 230 inland towboats, 69 coastal tank barges with 6.2 million barrels of capacity, 75 coastal tugboats, 6 offshore dry-bulk cargo barges, 6 offshore tugboats, and 1 docking tugboat. Its Diesel Engine Services segment sells replacement parts; provides service mechanics to overhaul and repair medium-speed and high-speed diesel engines, transmissions, reduction gears, and pumps; rebuilds component parts or entire diesel engines, transmissions, and reduction gears; and manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units. This segment serves inland and offshore barge operators, oilfield service companies, oil and gas operators and producers, offshore fishing companies, and marine and on-highway transportation companies, as well as the United States government; and power generation, nuclear, and industrial companies. The company was formerly known as Kirby Exploration Company, Inc. and changed its name to Kirby Corporation in 1990. Kirby Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of March 28, 2017, its fleet consisted of 13 Capesize, 6 Panamax, 4 Ultramax, 21 Supramax, 2 Handymax, and 15 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,735,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.