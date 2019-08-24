Contrasting of Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL) and Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) and Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 80 7.87 N/A 2.08 43.18 Old Republic International Corporation 22 1.05 N/A 2.59 8.81

In table 1 we can see Kinsale Capital Group Inc. and Old Republic International Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Old Republic International Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 17.1% 5.8% Old Republic International Corporation 0.00% 7% 1.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. and Old Republic International Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.9% and 79.1%. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.3%. Competitively, Old Republic International Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kinsale Capital Group Inc. -0.64% -3.38% 21.58% 54.93% 53.61% 61.74% Old Republic International Corporation -2.23% 1.51% 3.03% 13.77% 7.85% 10.89%

For the past year Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Old Republic International Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Kinsale Capital Group Inc. beats Old Republic International Corporation.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess casualty, general casualty, energy, professional liability, life sciences, product liability, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance Group segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. It is also involved in the consumer credit indemnity run-off business. Old Republic International Corporation was founded in 1887 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.