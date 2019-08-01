Contrasting of Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL) and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Both Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 75 7.83 N/A 2.08 41.04 Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 71 1.25 N/A 1.76 41.94

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kinsale Capital Group Inc. and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 17.1% 5.8% Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 7.2% 1.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.2% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.3% of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.1% of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 6.7% 24.8% 43.07% 41.92% 67.21% 53.73% Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. -2.33% 1.08% 9.48% 10.62% 21.25% 9.7%

For the past year Kinsale Capital Group Inc. has stronger performance than Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess casualty, general casualty, energy, professional liability, life sciences, product liability, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks. This segment distributes its products through a network of wholesale agents and brokers. Its International Operations segment offers coverage for long-tail casualty and general liability; catastrophe reinsurance, and direct and facultative excess reinsurance; professional indemnity, directors and officer's liability, and medical malpractice; and direct and facultative excess reinsurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions. This segment also underwrites risks of general liability, international casualty, and motor treaties; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance. It sells its reinsurance products through brokers and third-party intermediaries. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.