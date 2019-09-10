Contrasting of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Both Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.23 N/A -0.89 0.00

Demonstrates Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.1. The Current Ratio of rival Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$30.5 is Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 214.76%. Competitively Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $11, with potential upside of 5.87%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 58.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.