Contrasting of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.03
|0.00
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-49.1%
|-44.4%
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.6 Quick Ratio. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
$30.5 is Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 199.90%. Meanwhile, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $27.33, while its potential upside is 102.44%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-9.51%
|-11.61%
|-17.6%
|-35.38%
|-12.2%
|-57.99%
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.27%
For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -57.99% weaker performance while Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.27% stronger performance.
Summary
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
