Contrasting of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.6 Quick Ratio. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$30.5 is Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 199.90%. Meanwhile, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $27.33, while its potential upside is 102.44%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -57.99% weaker performance while Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.27% stronger performance.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.