Contrasting of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 245.41% upside potential and an average price target of $30.5. On the other hand, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 312.54% and its consensus price target is $25. Based on the results given earlier, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.5% and 59.8% respectively. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.