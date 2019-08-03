Contrasting of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

We will be comparing the differences between Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 14.96 N/A -1.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Liquidity

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average target price of $26, and a 128.87% upside potential. Meanwhile, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $13.75, while its potential upside is 349.35%. The results provided earlier shows that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.5% and 98.7% respectively. 0.1% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was less bearish than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.