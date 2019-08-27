Contrasting of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)

We will be comparing the differences between Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Affimed N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Affimed N.V.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, Affimed N.V. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Affimed N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average target price is $30.5, while its potential upside is 235.16%. Competitively Affimed N.V. has an average target price of $8, with potential upside of 199.63%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Affimed N.V.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.7% of Affimed N.V. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.15% of Affimed N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was more bearish than Affimed N.V.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Affimed N.V. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.